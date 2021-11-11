Birthday Club
LST 325 hosts annual Veterans Day ceremony

By Daniel Baldwin
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville leaders held their annual Veterans Day ceremony aboard the LST 325 on Thursday.

Normally, the ceremony starts at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month, but rain pushed it back until the afternoon.

”This is one of the great honors of my job that is to represent the city on solemn occasions like Veterans Day,” Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said.

The community, including Mayor Winnecke, gathered on the ship to pay respects to the country’s veterans.

”My role today is simply to thank the veterans, not only the veterans but their families,” Winnecke said. “For their commitment to our country, our city, and the freedoms for which they’ve all fought.”

The ceremony included the ringing of the ship’s bell 21 times, a rifle salute with the color guard, as well as the playing of Taps.

Winnecke also highlighted one more veteran that was present at the ceremony.

”I think it’s worth noting that we stand here today to honor all veterans on the deck of a veteran that represented our country in the most horrific war, that is World War II, that is LST 325,” Winnecke said.

