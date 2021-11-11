Ind. reports 59 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,940 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,042,847 cases and 16,447 deaths.

It shows 59 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 31 new cases in Dubois County, 24 new cases in Warrick County, 10 new cases in Posey and Gibson Counties, nine new cases in Perry County, four new cases in Spencer County, and two new cases in Pike County.

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 32,987 cases, 488 deaths

Dubois Co. - 8,453 cases, 135 deaths

Warrick Co. - 11,531 cases, 189 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,713 cases, 52 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,865 cases, 44 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,756 cases, 115 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,452 cases, 46 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,328 cases, 44 deaths

