Henderson city officials: Chemicals found in groundwater by Shamrock Technologies

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city officials learned Shamrock Technologies has reported that it found a chemical called PFAS in soil and groundwater around its facilities and reported it to state environmental leaders.

PFAS are a group of chemicals that are found in items like food packaging, fabrics, cleaning products.

”It’s a fairly common substance, but it doesn’t have a lot of regulation around it,” Henderson Mayor Steve Austin said.

Henderson city officials say PFAS has been linked in recent years to health concerns, particularly because they break down very slowly and can build up in the environment, humans and animals. Mayor Austin wanted to ensure that the city’s drinking water was safe.

“We got real active in checking our water, double-checking everything making sure we had no problems at all in our drinking water and in fact we didn’t have any,” Austin said.

He says they did not believe it was a big concern because the drinking water was safe.

“We didn’t make a big deal out of it because there was no problem with our water,” Austin said.

The mayor says the city is now in the process of forming a working group to help better understand PFAS chemicals and how they could affect the community.

”I think the goal is to be better educated on the PFA, PFE issues,” Austin said. “Find out more about what the contact situation is, how does it move around and how do people get in contact with it, and what we can do to make it the best situation that we can.”

