Family member of Valerie Ruark reacts to guilty verdict

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - All three people charged in connection to the April 2019 murder of Valerie Ruark have either been convicted or reached a deal.

As we reported Wednesday, a jury found Brian Baumgartner guilty on all counts, including murder.

Valerie’s uncle, Todd Miller, says their family is grateful for the verdict, and this long process can finally be put to rest.

Baumgartner was one of three arrested in this case.

Both Baumgartner and Anthony Wolfe’s trials lasted longer than a week, and went well into the evening hours each day.

It was a long and emotional process for Ruark’s family. Her uncle, Todd Miller, says they hope people just remember Valerie for who she was.

”The biggest thing they would like to come out of this is for everyone to know Valerie. To know that she was a person. She was a mom. She was a daughter, sister, aunt. That’s the big thing we want everybody to know. Nothing was gained from this except for a good verdict.”

Miller says Valerie’s daughter is doing well. She’s in the marching band at her school.

He says they can never truly move on, but at least there is now some closure.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Map released for implosion of 420 Main building
Evansville non-profit helping foster youth receives $10K grant
Family member of Valerie Ruark reacts to guilty verdict
Evansville non-profit helping foster youth receives $10K grant.
