Fall Signing Day 2021: List of athletes throughout Tri-State playing college sports

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - High schools across the Tri-State area celebrated the start of the early signing period on Wednesday.

Several athletes officially signed their National Letters of Intent (NLI) to play at the college or university of their choice.

More signing ceremonies are set to be held throughout November.

Here’s the list of athletes who signed to continue their educational and athletic careers on the collegiate level.

Castle

Abby Rhoutsong, University of Southern Indiana (Soccer)

Jackie Lis, University of Southern Illinois (Softball)

Madison Beckhart, John A. Logan College (Softball)

Keira Moore, University of Southern Indiana (Volleyball)

Olivia Patton, Kentucky Wesleyan College (Volleyball)

Alyssa Burglund, Illinois College (Volleyball)

Jacob Barrett, Murray State University (Baseball)

Peter Speth, Indiana State University (Track and Field)

Colton Tang, University of Southern Indiana (Swimming)

Hannah Eilert, University of Alabama-Huntsville (Lacrosse)

Troon Houlton, University of Delaware (Lacrosse)

Central

Ethan Rothschild, University of Southern Indiana (Baseball)

Bryce Rothschild, Oakland City University (Tennis)

Gavin Kelley, Grace College (Baseball)

Ben Kennedy, Taylor University (Baseball)

Ethan Lyke, Murray State University (Baseball)

Kaylee Halsema, Frontier College (Softball)

Olivia Moxley, Butler University (Softball)

Alex Hooten, Bellarmine (Cross Country)

Gibson Southern

Brenna Blume, Belmont University (Softball)

Olivia Money, University of Southern Indiana (Softball)

Oliver Hamilton, Oakland City University (Baseball)

Jasper

Max Sternberg, Marian University (Tennis)

Mater Dei

Sophie Kleiman, Indiana University (Softball)

Brody Baumann, Purdue University (Wrestling)

Austin Frey, Kentucky Wesleyan College (Baseball)

Madeline Rentchler, Taylor University (Soccer)

Memorial

Ellie Myers, Indiana University (Tennis)

Trae McCutchan, Middle Tennesse State University (Volleyball)

North

Faith Johnson, Furman University (Golf)

Chloe Johnson, Furman University (Golf)

Destynie Sheridan, University of Evansville (Golf)

Reagan Sohn, IUPUI (Golf)

Kendall Potts, Franklin College (Softball)

Kaylee Woosley, University of Evansville (Soccer)

Cameron Decker, University of Central Florida (Baseball)

Cooper Chinn, Bradley University (Baseball)

Katie Pogue, Southwest Baptist University (Volleyball)

Zoey Birchler, Wilmington College (Volleyball)

Cooper Blythe, University of Missouri-St. Louis (Baseball)

Matthew Bunnell, Danville Area College (Baseball)

Val Shaffer, Asbury College (Lacrosse)

Macy Happe, DePauw University (Soccer)

Perry Central

Sierra Alysia Hurtado, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (Track and Field)

Princeton

Sean Stone, Lincoln Trail College (Baseball)

Reitz

Naomi Splittorff, Purdue University (Soccer)

Carlee Effinger, University of Southern Indiana (Softball)

Kaleigh Meritt, Samford University (Volleyball)

South Spencer

Karlee Frobeter, University of Evansville (Softball)

