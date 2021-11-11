Birthday Club
Evansville non-profit helping foster youth receives $10K grant

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Evansville non-profit just received a boost from CenterPoint Energy.

Foster Care in the U.S. was awarded a $10,000 grant from the CenterPoint Energy Foundation.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville non-profit secures home for homeless foster youth]

The non-profit says the grant will support construction, renovation and operations at Foster Care in the U.S.

The home located on Columbia Street in Evansville is still in the stages of renovation.

Officials say more events are in the works to support the non-profit, and they are hoping to get youth in the home as soon as the beginning of next year.

