Breezy with isolated rain Friday, chilly weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A line of showers moved through the Tri-State this morning, dropping between a tenth and a quarter-inch of rain in most locations, but the clouds and the rain are all pushing off to the east now, and we will have mostly clear skies overhead through the night.

Our temperatures held steady in the mid to upper 50s for most of the day, but we will fall back through the 50s this evening, then through the 40s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 30s to right around 40° by Friday morning.

Friday will start out with some sunshine, but we will see more clouds and a few spotty showers from about midday through the afternoon as another cold front moves through our region. Friday will also be breezy with winds from the west-southwest at around 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph

The passage of that cold front on Friday also means another drop in our temperatures. Our highs will be in the low to mid 50s Friday, but we will fall back to around freezing Friday night, and we will only make it into the mid 40s on Saturday under a mix of sun and clouds.

We will climb just a few degrees into the upper 40s to low 50s on Sunday, but another weak cold front will also bring us partly to mostly cloudy skies and a few showers on Sunday.

Monday looks mostly sunny but chilly. We will start the day in the upper 20s to low 30s and only climb into the mid to upper 40s that afternoon.

Our wind direction will finally change on Tuesday, and warmer air will start flowing into our region from the south. That warm breeze paired with mostly sunny skies will push our temperatures into the upper 50s to low 60s on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 60s, but we will see increasing clouds throughout the day, and rain returns to the forecast Wednesday evening and continues into Thursday as yet another cold front approaches our region. That will also drop our high temperatures back into the low to mid 50s Thursday.

