Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We’re continuing coverage on the double homicide of a married couple in Posey County. The Mount Vernon Mayor is speaking out and neighbors say they’re questioning whether the area is truly safe.

Closing arguments start this morning in a Warrick County murder trial. 46-year-old Brian Baumgartner is one of three people accused in the death of Valerie Ruark in 2019.

Meanwhile, Pfizer is hoping to expand the number of people eligible for vaccine boosters to anyone over the age of 18. Right now, the FDA recommends the booster for patients 65 and older and for those at high risk.

Today, President Biden is hitting the road to Boston to sell his “Build Back Together” agenda.

Someone was hurt in a shooting in Evansville Tuesday night. Police say someone showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

