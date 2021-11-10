Watch Live: Gov. Beshear presenting water system improvement money in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Beshear is joining local leaders to announce funding for infrastructure improvements in Hopkins County.

He’ll present the money in Mortons Gap as part of the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water program.

You can watch it live here at 3:30 p.m.

Rep. Jim Gooch, Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty, Hopkins County Judge/Executive Jack Whitfield Jr., Mortons Gap Mayor Chris Phelps, and Nortonville Mayor Scotty Harvey are all at the event.

The band is all set here in Mortons Gap, all awaiting Governor Beshear’s arrival to announce the state’s Hopkins County clean water project. The event will be streaming live at 3:30 on the @14News website pic.twitter.com/jM7dKKJRZs — Brady Williams (@Brady14News) November 10, 2021

According the governor’s office, a total of $36.3 million has been awarded as part of the cleaner water program.

Until Nov. 19, water resource coordinators are still invited to submit project profiles through the Water Resource Information System (WRIS) portal.

Eligible government agencies, such as city-owned water or sewer utilities, water commissions, water and sewer districts and counties, may collaborate with a coordinator and council to submit a project.

There are 713 public drinking water and wastewater utilities in Kentucky.

The American Society of Civil Engineers in 2019 projected that Kentucky faces nearly $14.5 billion in water/wastewater infrastructure needs over the next 20 years, including over $8.2 billion in drinking water upgrades and $6.2 billion in sewer system improvements.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.