Watch Live: Gov. Beshear presenting water system improvement money in Hopkins Co.

Gov. Beshear in Mortons Gap
Gov. Beshear in Mortons Gap(WFIE)
By Brady Williams
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Beshear is joining local leaders to announce funding for infrastructure improvements in Hopkins County.

He’ll present the money in Mortons Gap as part of the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water program.

You can watch it live here at 3:30 p.m.

Rep. Jim Gooch, Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty, Hopkins County Judge/Executive Jack Whitfield Jr., Mortons Gap Mayor Chris Phelps, and Nortonville Mayor Scotty Harvey are all at the event.

According the governor’s office, a total of $36.3 million has been awarded as part of the cleaner water program.

Until Nov. 19, water resource coordinators are still invited to submit project profiles through the Water Resource Information System (WRIS) portal.

Eligible government agencies, such as city-owned water or sewer utilities, water commissions, water and sewer districts and counties, may collaborate with a coordinator and council to submit a project.

There are 713 public drinking water and wastewater utilities in Kentucky.

The American Society of Civil Engineers in 2019 projected that Kentucky faces nearly $14.5 billion in water/wastewater infrastructure needs over the next 20 years, including over $8.2 billion in drinking water upgrades and $6.2 billion in sewer system improvements.

