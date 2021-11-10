Vanderburgh Co. remains at 1.5 on state COVID metrics map; New death in Spencer Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,842 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,039,918 cases and 16,430 deaths.

The state coronavirus map shows on new death in Spencer County.

It shows 65 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 20 new cases in Warrick County, 17 new cases in Posey County, 14 new cases in Dubois and Gibson Counties, seven new cases in Perry County, five new cases in Pike County, and three new cases in Spencer County.

Most are counties are in yellow on the state’s weekly two metric score map. The level still shows a 1.5 for Vanderburgh County, which is the threshold for the EVSC mask mandate.

Perry County is in orange.

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 32,928 cases, 488 deaths

Dubois Co. - 8,422 cases, 135 deaths

Warrick Co. - 11,507 cases, 189 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,704 cases, 52 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,855 cases, 44 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,746 cases, 115 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,448 cases, 46 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,326 cases, 44 deaths

