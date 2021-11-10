Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Vanderburgh Co. remains at 1.5 on state COVID metrics map; New death in Spencer Co.

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,842 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,039,918 cases and 16,430 deaths.

The state coronavirus map shows on new death in Spencer County.

It shows 65 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 20 new cases in Warrick County, 17 new cases in Posey County, 14 new cases in Dubois and Gibson Counties, seven new cases in Perry County, five new cases in Pike County, and three new cases in Spencer County.

Most are counties are in yellow on the state’s weekly two metric score map. The level still shows a 1.5 for Vanderburgh County, which is the threshold for the EVSC mask mandate.

Perry County is in orange.

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 32,928 cases, 488 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 8,422 cases, 135 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 11,507 cases, 189 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,704 cases, 52 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,855 cases, 44 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 6,746 cases, 115 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,448 cases, 46 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,326 cases, 44 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who died in an excavator accident in Warrick Co. identified.
Man who died in excavator accident in Warrick Co. identified
Austin Kusturin.
ISP: Man arrested in connection to murder of Mt. Vernon couple
Mt. Vernon woman killed over weekend spoke about neighborhood safety at last city council meeting
Mt. Vernon woman killed over weekend spoke about neighborhood safety at last city council meeting
Missing three-year-old, Noah Clare
Mother of ‘endangered’ three-year-old pleading for help finding him
Bond raised for mother facing murder charge connected to death of 3-yr-old
Bond raised for mother facing murder charge connected to death of 3-yr-old

Latest News

Veteran's Memorial Coliseum
Co. Council approves $30K for Colisuem study
Vanderburgh Co. Commission approves settlement money in jail officer lawsuit
Vanderburgh Co. Commission approves settlement money in jail officer lawsuit
Vanderburgh Co. Commission approves settlement money in jail officer lawsuit
Brian Baumgartner
Jury deliberating in Baumgartner murder trial