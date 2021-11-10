Birthday Club
Vanderburgh Co. Commission approves settlement money in jail officer lawsuit

By Jill Lyman and Robinson Miles
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A $215,000 lawsuit has been settled involving a former officer at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

As we reported in January 2018, Joshua Davis was arrested after authorities say he got into a fight with an inmate.

Davis was accused of punching Drake Freels, causing him to fall into a metal bunk bed.

Court records show Davis was found not guilty of the battery charge in February 2019.

During Tuesday’s Vanderburgh County Commission meeting, the county attorney says there was still a lawsuit, and the statutes for burden of proof differ in criminal and civil cases.

He says the settlement was reached considering Sheriff Wedding fired Davis and condemned his actions.

Click here to see the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Freels needed facial reconstruction.

With insurance, the county will pay the first $100,000 of the settlement.

Watch the the commission approval of the money here:

