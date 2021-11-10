United Way announces Empowering Employment Grant recipients

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United Way of Southwestern Indiana announced winners for its first Empowering Employment Pathway Grant award.

Officials say three area nonprofits will be awarded a total of $250,000.

They say this grant focuses on helping individuals gain or advance employment.

Grow Southwest Indiana Workforce Board, Inc. is awarded $140,000. Officials say they will use the grant money to provide mobile employment services for underserved areas in our region.

They say the grant will also fund the expansion of services to reach more job seekers who need free employment assistance. Participants will receive testing, job coaching, skills evaluation and assistance with job placement.

The Ivy Tech Foundation will be awarded $84,000 to provide scholarships and job placement for participants in the new IvyBridges HVAC and CDL certification programs. The scholarship will cover tuition, books and fees.

The last nonprofit receiving funds is Missing Pieces. They will be awarded $26,000 to help with a new no-fee transportation route for unemployed job seekers and underemployed workers to employers in the eastern Vanderburgh County and western Warrick County area.

For more information and to donate to support this work, visit unitedwayswi.org/give.

