Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

United Way announces Empowering Employment Grant recipients

(WDTV)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United Way of Southwestern Indiana announced winners for its first Empowering Employment Pathway Grant award.

Officials say three area nonprofits will be awarded a total of $250,000.

They say this grant focuses on helping individuals gain or advance employment.

Grow Southwest Indiana Workforce Board, Inc. is awarded $140,000. Officials say they will use the grant money to provide mobile employment services for underserved areas in our region.

They say the grant will also fund the expansion of services to reach more job seekers who need free employment assistance. Participants will receive testing, job coaching, skills evaluation and assistance with job placement.

The Ivy Tech Foundation will be awarded $84,000 to provide scholarships and job placement for participants in the new IvyBridges HVAC and CDL certification programs. The scholarship will cover tuition, books and fees.

The last nonprofit receiving funds is Missing Pieces. They will be awarded $26,000 to help with a new no-fee transportation route for unemployed job seekers and underemployed workers to employers in the eastern Vanderburgh County and western Warrick County area.

For more information and to donate to support this work, visit unitedwayswi.org/give.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who died in an excavator accident in Warrick Co. identified.
Man who died in excavator accident in Warrick Co. identified
Mt. Vernon woman killed over weekend spoke about neighborhood safety at last city council meeting
Mt. Vernon woman killed over weekend spoke about neighborhood safety at last city council meeting
Bond raised for mother facing murder charge connected to death of 3-yr-old
Bond raised for mother facing murder charge connected to death of 3-yr-old
Missing three-year-old, Noah Clare
Mother of ‘endangered’ three-year-old pleading for help finding him
Baumgartner testifies; Wolfe ‘pleads 5th’ in murder trial
Baumgartner testifies; Wolfe ‘pleads 5th’ in murder trial

Latest News

Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of scam
Deaconess Henderson Hospital receives its first ‘A’ rating
Beshear proposes salary boost, body cameras for state police
Austin Kusturin.
ISP: Man arrested in connection to murder of Mt. Vernon couple