Tell City-Troy Township Schools temporarily reinstates masking requirement

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tell City-Troy Township School Corporation announced Wednesday that masks will be required for students and staff during school days for the rest of November.

School officials say this decision was made in response to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to the school corporation, 20 individuals underwent quarantine procedures and five people tested positive last week, while two individuals tested positive this week.

School officials say the masking requirement will be in place through Dec. 1.

The school board will then meet to review the date and re-evaluate the policy.

