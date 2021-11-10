Birthday Club
Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center hosts career fair

By Josh Lucca
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center had its biggest annual College and Career Fair yet.

Almost 900 high school juniors and seniors, as well as more than 100 businesses and colleges, gathered at the SICTC campus in Evansville. The job fair offers students opportunities for internships and apprenticeships while they are in school that can lead to more permanent employment after school.

Two-year and four years schools were also present to provide students with multiple post-high school options.

”So this is one of the larger events we host at our school to really engage our community partners,” Kevin Williams, assistant director at SICTC said. “It’s a chance for them to learn more about our students and a chance for our students to learn about our community partners. We feel confident that we are educating these young people with the skills they need to be successful in the workplace.”

Williams says the most important part is building relationships so that businesses stay local, hire local employees and become a part of the community.

