Rainy Veterans Day, Cold Weekend

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A breezy and partly sunny Wednesday nudged temperatures into the lower 70s for the last time this week. Clouds will roll in Wednesday night with rain likely for Thursday morning and afternoon. Highs on Thursday will stop around 60 to 65 degrees. Skies will clear Thursday night and allow the low to sink into the lower 40s. A few lingering clouds and showers will wrap in behind the cold front on Friday, and it will be cooler with a high of 55. The chilly air settles in for the weekend, with sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s on Saturday and Sunday----some of our coldest days so far this season. More showers possible Sunday night and Monday, temps will gradually swing back up into the mid 60s by the middle of next week.

