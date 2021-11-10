Birthday Club
Program gives hearing aids and exams to those in need

By Robinson Miles
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Miracle Ear of Kentucky spent the day giving back to the community in the form of free hearing aids.

Eva Goodrich admits she was skeptical when her sister told her about the event at the Central City Convention Center.

”I didn’t believe it. I thought, ‘what’s the catch?’ She said ‘there isn’t any catch,’” Goodrich said.

It was the Gift of Sound program from Miracle Ear. The company says employees and volunteers travel to different places to offer free hearing aids, hearing exams and refer those in need to doctors if need be.

Greg Thompson, Kentucky of Miracle Ear’s Franchise Owner, said, ”People that have come and are coming today for The Gift of Sound, they leave hearing those things they’ve been missing.”

Officials say they chose Central City for today’s event because the history of coal mining in the area, and the effect that job can have on someone’s hearing.

Thompson said, ”We help miners because they give up their hearing extracting the coal.”

With Thanksgiving around the corner, Eva is excited to take her new hearing for a spin.

Goodrich said, ”I’m just thrilled at this time because the holidays are coming up, so if we get out of the red I’ll be able to go and visit with the family, so I’m looking forward to that.”

For more information on the foundation or instructions on how to apply for their help, visit their website.

