Person injured in Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Someone was hurt in a shooting in Evansville Tuesday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. inside a home on South Alvord near Taylor Avenue.

Police say someone then showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers say they believe his injuries are non-life-threatening.

They say no one else was hurt.

