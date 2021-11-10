Person injured in Evansville shooting
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Someone was hurt in a shooting in Evansville Tuesday night.
It happened around 7 p.m. inside a home on South Alvord near Taylor Avenue.
Police say someone then showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Officers say they believe his injuries are non-life-threatening.
They say no one else was hurt.
We’ll be checking in with police for more information.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.