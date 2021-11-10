Parents facing neglect charges ordered to participate in Drug Abuse Probation Services

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Parents arrested on felony neglect charges have been ordered to take part in Drug Abuse Probation Services.

Sasha Drake and Clifford Johns were arrested last week after a welfare check in the 4500 block of Crestview Drive.

There, police found a newborn baby, who they say hadn’t received medical care.

Police say they found trash and hoarding throughout the home from the floor to the ceiling. They also say there were insects inside, and there was no power when temperatures were in the 30s.

Officials say they also found drugs inside the home.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says the baby had meth in her system.

According to an affidavit, Drake admitted to using meth and heroin while pregnant. She also said she didn’t take the child to the hospital before or after the birth because she knew the Department of Child Services would take her baby away.

Both Drake and Johns are set to be back in court on December 21.

