Kentucky Wesleyan to honor veterans Wednesday

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Wesleyan College is honoring veterans ahead of Veteran’s Day.

The chapel service is happening at 12:12 Wednesday afternoon in the Wells Activity Center on Frederica Street.

The public is welcome to come out.

Kentucky Wesleyan singers will provide music, and students and faculty will share memories of veterans in their lives.

