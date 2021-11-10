Birthday Club
Jury deliberating in Baumgartner murder trial

Brian Baumgartner
Brian Baumgartner(Source: Warrick County Jail)
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The jury is deliberating in the murder trial of 46-year-old Brian Baumgartner.

[Previous: Baumgartner testifies; Wolfe ‘pleads 5th’ in murder trial]

Baumgartner is one of three people accused in the death of Valerie Ruark in 2019. This is week two of his trial.

He took the stand Tuesday to testify.

Closing arguments were presented Wednesday morning, and the jury began deliberations around 11:15 a.m.

Lesya Feinstein is in the courtroom again. She’ll have updates and reports tonight on 14 News.

Valarie Anne Ruark (Cullen) (Source: Facebook)
