Jury deliberating in Baumgartner murder trial

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The jury is deliberating in the murder trial of 46-year-old Brian Baumgartner.

The jury is now deliberating. — Lesya Feinstein (@Lesya14News) November 10, 2021

[Previous: Baumgartner testifies; Wolfe ‘pleads 5th’ in murder trial]

Baumgartner is one of three people accused in the death of Valerie Ruark in 2019. This is week two of his trial.

He took the stand Tuesday to testify.

Closing arguments were presented Wednesday morning, and the jury began deliberations around 11:15 a.m.

Valarie Anne Ruark (Cullen) (Source: Facebook)

