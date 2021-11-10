Hopkins Co. Schools to vote on new COVID mask guidelines

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Board of Education is set to vote on new COVID guidelines at a meeting Monday night.

Information sent to parents Tuesday shows the decision would be based on the incident rate.

That’s an average of cases per a hundred thousand people.

Masks would be optional in school buildings when the rate is zero to 30.9.

A “masking while moving” policy would be followed when it’s 31 to 49.9.

Masks would be required when it’s 50 and above.

Officials say masks would still be worn on buses.

Numbers would be checked each Thursday and then communicated to families about the mask status for the following week.

That would go into effect next Tuesday after the vote.

