EVPL hosting 4 sessions for final opinions on master plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library are putting the final touches on their new master plan.

They offered a public feedback session back in August, and they’ve compiled all that information into their final plan.

However, they still want to show it off before it becomes official.

There are four sessions to go and share opinions.

The first two are Wednesday night, with one from 5 to 6 p.m. at the North Park branch. The other will be at Red Bank from 6:30 to 7.

The last two sessions are Thursday, with one from 1:30 to 2:30 at Stringtown and the last from 5 to 7 at the Central location downtown.

