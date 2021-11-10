Evansville native preps for Mrs. America pageant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman and North High School graduate is getting ready to represent the Hoosier State on the national level.

Amy Royster is flying to Las Vegas on Thursday morning to compete in the Mrs. America pageant as Mrs. Indiana 2021.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville teacher crowned Mrs. Indiana, highlighting ‘Above Your Circumstance’ platform]

On top of wearing the crown, Royster is a small-business owner, real estate agent and a mother to six children.

“Really, it’s just a lot of teamwork and a lot of prioritizing and shifting those priorities,” says Royster, “depending on what’s going on each day.”

Royster has also been a long-time teacher, up until this year.

“It’s been really exciting to change it up,” says Royster. “I was a teacher for 10 years, so that was a really difficult decision. When everyone went back to school, I felt a little panic, but so far, it’s been very exciting and a good change.”

Royster most sparkly hat of them all gives her a spot on the Mrs. America stage, with competition starting next week.

“This week is full of getting glamourous and packing my bags and remembering my mission,” says Royster, “and I am fully excited and ready to go represent Indiana.”

She will do so by promoting her platform called “Above Your Circumstances,” with a message of “we are more than the things that happen to us.”

It’s something Royster knows all too well.

“When I was six, my father was arrested for murder and arson,” says Royster, “and that event in my life shaped the rest of my future. I have chosen to not let that define me, to not let that be the end of my story. Instead, use that to help other people and inspire them and show them that you are more than the label.”

Royster says she will share that message through her interview with the Mrs. America judges next Wednesday, which accounts for 50% of her overall score.

“So interview is very important,” says Royster. “That’s where I will get to share my message and my heart.”

Outside of the competition, Royster says she is looking forward to spending time with the 50 other “Mrs.” from across the country.

“The comradery and the encouragement and the empowerment is palpable,” says Royster.

Royster thanks the Evansville community for its continued support.

She encourages people here at home to follow her social media accounts for updates, including a link to the pageant’s live stream next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.