Evansville moves ahead with development near Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new development could be coming to Evansville’s Jacobsville neighborhood.

Just across the outfield fence at Bosse Field sits the old Crawford Door building. That land could soon be given new life.

Kelley Coures is the executive director for Evansville’s Department of Metropolitan Development.

“Jacobsville is a place where everyone is welcome,” says Coures. “Doesn’t matter how old you are, your state of disability, Jacobsville welcomes everybody.”

A plan to bring new life to this land is underway - a brand new assisted living facility serving the senior community.

“Housing for all persons is important,” says Coures, “regardless of your age, regardless of your income status, regardless of whatever disability you may have. There is a great need in the community for housing for everybody.”

This project, however, is designed to help a specific part of the community.

“It’s 100% Medicaid,” says Coures, “and so all of the residents there would have to qualify for Medicaid. They are going to be between 40% and 80% of the area median income.”

Coures says this project is made possible by an 8-year tax abatement.

“Eight years from now, all of the taxes on that project will be paid into the Jacobsville TIF,” says Coures. “It would be over and above what the base is on the land itself.”

Officials say this project not only benefits the community, but also fills the area with more than 70 new jobs, including positions like medical staff and office staff.

“I think it would be a nice mix of jobs to the neighborhood,” says Coures, “which also helps the businesses nearby.”

Officials say they are looking at about a two year timeline for this project, which is developed by Crestline Development out of Indianapolis.

