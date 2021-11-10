Co. Council approves $30K for Coliseum study

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday, the Vanderburgh County Council approved $30,000 towards the creation of a formal facility assessment and development opportunities study for The Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Coliseum.

County leaders have been pushing for the facility to be renovated.

It was built in 1917. Leaders say, since 1971, the County-owned venue has been leased and managed by the Veteran’s Council of Vanderburgh County. In 1979, the Coliseum was accepted into the National Register of Historic Places.

In April of 2021, a committee of community leaders was formed to study the current lease agreement, assess the condition of the building, and propose future uses for its operation.

“As a venue, the Coliseum’s size and flexible space are unique to the Evansville market. The renovation and revitalization of this storied building would directly respond to and support initiatives like Talent 2025 and Visit Evansville’s Master Tourism Plan, by creating an anchor in the NoCo District of Downtown and attracting a new brand of resident and arts and entertainment seekers. But, at the end of the day, it is critical we preserve and protect the interests of the Veterans Council, and ensure the historical and military character of the facility remains intact, which is why a formal architectural study is necessary at this point to move forward,” said Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave.

Leaders say with funding approved, the selection of an architectural firm and related work can begin immediately.

The public will be invited to view and comment on concepts and renderings as they are completed and made available.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.