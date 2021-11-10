City leaders react to double-homicide investigation in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re following the double homicide investigation in Posey County.

The victims, identified as 74-year-old John Hall and 74-year-old Elizabeth Hall, were found dead in their home on Saturday.

As authorities investigate, the community is looking for answers.

As we reported, Mrs. Hall went to city council with her concerns about the safety of her neighborhood the week before the incident.

About 50 years ago is when Mayor Curtis says a crime this violent has happened in this small town.

”You wouldn’t have guessed in a million years that something like this would happen. There will be domestic situations or maybe something associated with drugs or maybe a shooting,” Mayor Bill Curtis of Mt. Vernon said.

But no crime recently leading officials to believe two homicides would occur.

”I just don’t want to move to a small town and live in fear,” Mrs. Hall said at a recent city council meeting.

That was before she and her husband John Hall were found dead inside of their home on Saturday.

”She came in she didn’t appear to be, she wasn’t upset with anyone. It was more an informational, on her part, she wanted to make sure we were all aware of it,” Mayor Curtis said.

Neighbors say petty crime happens often around Mulberry Street.

Mayor Curtis says only three incidents of small crime was actually reported to police within a month’s time.

”The chief had already assigned and indicated to patrol officers to make more frequent tours through the neighborhood, Mayor Curtis said.

The mayor says Mrs. Hall’s concerns didn’t go unnoticed. He says conversations with the police chief led to assurances those patrols would be more frequent.

”Mrs. Hall had said I think as I recall, that the police responded as she made the reports. So, it really wasn’t like she was upset about the police response. She was just concerned it had repeated,” Mayor Curtis said.

The mayor says the message at the meeting last week stays consistent even today. He says people have to report any crime that happens.

Jessica Costello asked the Mayor if he felt the community should feel unsafe, he replied.

“I don’t think there’s reason to panic. A terrible thing occurred. I think everybody, this community and any others as far as that’s concerned, needs to take appropriate steps,” Mayor Curtis said.

Those appropriate steps the Mayor talked about are the basics. Making sure your home is secure and locking your doors at night. Ashley Corden, a neighbor, plans on following these steps.

“We’re taking precautions,” said Corden. “Making sure all of our doors are locked. Making sure all of our windows are locked.”

Corden says the people who live around the Halls are on edge.

“I said it’s got our house shaken,” said Corden. “It’s got our neighbors shaken.”

We also reached out to city council for comment and we were told they won’t be commenting at this time.

