Breezy & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today may be the final run at 70-degrees for the year. Mostly sunny and breezy during the afternoon as high temps ascend into the lower 70s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing late. Low temps will only drop into the lower 50s.

Thursday(Veterans Day), cloudy with steady showers through early afternoon. Cooler high temperatures in the upper 50s with projected rainfall...near 1/2-inch. Breezy during the afternoon with winds gusting 20 to 30 miles an hour.

Friday, mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler as high temps sink into the lower 50s. Friday night, mostly clear and colder with lows near freezing.

