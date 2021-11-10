Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Breezy & Warmer

Showers Thursday
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today may be the final run at 70-degrees for the year. Mostly sunny and breezy during the afternoon as high temps ascend into the lower 70s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing late. Low temps will only drop into the lower 50s.

Thursday(Veterans Day), cloudy with steady showers through early afternoon. Cooler high temperatures in the upper 50s with projected rainfall...near 1/2-inch. Breezy during the afternoon with winds gusting 20 to 30 miles an hour.

Friday, mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler as high temps sink into the lower 50s. Friday night, mostly clear and colder with lows near freezing.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who died in an excavator accident in Warrick Co. identified.
Man who died in excavator accident in Warrick Co. identified
Mt. Vernon woman killed over weekend spoke about neighborhood safety at last city council meeting
Mt. Vernon woman killed over weekend spoke about neighborhood safety at last city council meeting
Bond raised for mother facing murder charge connected to death of 3-yr-old
Bond raised for mother facing murder charge connected to death of 3-yr-old
Missing three-year-old, Noah Clare
Mother of ‘endangered’ three-year-old pleading for help finding him
Baumgartner testifies; Wolfe ‘pleads 5th’ in murder trial
Baumgartner testifies; Wolfe ‘pleads 5th’ in murder trial

Latest News

14 First Alert 11/10
14 First Alert 11/10
11/9 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
11/9 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Warmer Wednesday, Wet Thursday, Cooler Weekend
Increasing Clouds, Mild