Beshear proposes salary boost, body cameras for state police

(WKYT)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear is proposing pay raises for frontline personnel at Kentucky State Police. His budget proposal would also equip troopers with body cameras.

Beshear unveiled his budget proposal for KSP on Tuesday.

The proposed salary increases are aimed at halting the steady loss of troopers and dispatchers leaving for higher pay at other police agencies.

The Democratic governor will present his budget plan to the Republican-led legislature early next year.

Beshear says his proposal will include $12.2 million for KSP to purchase a video recording system.

It would enable KSP to equip 650 troopers and officers with recording devices.

