Warmer Wednesday, Wet Thursday, Cooler Weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds overspread the Tri-State as forecast on Tuesday. Highs held in the low to mid 60s, a bit cooler than Monday’s 71. Partial clearing for Wednesday, so sunshine and southerly winds will push temps back into the lower 70s. A cold front will swing through on Thursday and bring rain and cooler temps. Windy and colder behind the front as temps fall into the middle 50s on Friday. Clearing skies for Friday and Saturday. Morning lows on Saturday will dip below freezing, and afternoon highs will hover in the middle 40s--about 20-degrees cooler than normal. More showers possible on Sunday and Monday as temps creak back up into the 50s by Monday.

