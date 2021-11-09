Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Vanderburgh Commissioners approve AT&T broadband contract

(WALB)
By Brady Williams and 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The next step in an expanded broadband project for Vanderburgh County has moved forward.

Tuesday, commissioners voted to approve the contract by AT&T.

[PREVIOUS: Vanderburgh Commissioners approve expanded broadband project]

At the end of September, they approved the proposal. They say the $40 million project will bring broadband internet in underserved areas, including 20,000 potential customers.

Commissioners say AT&T has offered to pay for 75 percent the cost.

They say the $9.9 million the county will spend was made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act.

AT&T has said it should take no more than two years of construction to complete the project.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who died in an excavator accident in Warrick Co. identified.
Man who died in excavator accident in Warrick Co. identified
Mt. Vernon woman killed over weekend spoke about neighborhood safety at last city council meeting
Mt. Vernon woman killed over weekend spoke about neighborhood safety at last city council meeting
West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
Chancellor Stark.
Evansville man arrested after chase into Henderson Co.
ISP working homicide investigation after 2 bodies found in home
ISP identifies victims killed in Posey Co. double-homicide case

Latest News

Nora Thompson
Missing accident victim in Bullitt County found alive
12 Days of Christmas coming to downtown Owensboro.
12 Days of Christmas activities coming to downtown Owensboro
Man who died in an excavator accident in Warrick Co. identified.
Man who died in excavator accident in Warrick Co. identified
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 59 new COVID-19 deaths