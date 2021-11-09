Vanderburgh Commissioners approve AT&T broadband contract

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The next step in an expanded broadband project for Vanderburgh County has moved forward.

Tuesday, commissioners voted to approve the contract by AT&T.

[PREVIOUS: Vanderburgh Commissioners approve expanded broadband project]

At the end of September, they approved the proposal. They say the $40 million project will bring broadband internet in underserved areas, including 20,000 potential customers.

Commissioners say AT&T has offered to pay for 75 percent the cost.

They say the $9.9 million the county will spend was made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act.

AT&T has said it should take no more than two years of construction to complete the project.

