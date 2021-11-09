Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST
(WFIE) - Neighbors are left in shock after a double homicide in Posey County. A married couple in their 70s was found dead in their home Saturday on Mulberry Street in Mount Vernon.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Hall expressed her concern for safety in front of city council a week before she and her husband were killed.

Today, the Biden Administration is responding to a federal appeals panel that blocked its new COVID vaccine requirement for large businesses.

We have a winner for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot! The winner, who is requesting to stay anonymous, came forward with the winning ticket as time almost ran out.

