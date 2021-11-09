Birthday Club
Trial set in Franklin St. shooting investigation

Nicholas McPherson
Nicholas McPherson(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A start date has been set in an attempted murder investigation in Evansville.

33-year-old Nicholas McPherson is accused of shooting Sammy Tuggers outside of a Franklin Street bar in September.

McPherson will face a jury March 7 of next year.

When police arrived on scene, they found Tuggers had been shot in the face.

[Previous Story: Sister of Franklin St. shooting says brother is stable]

Evansville Police Department believes McPherson had been kicked out of the bar before the shooting took place.

