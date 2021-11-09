Trial set in Franklin St. shooting investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A start date has been set in an attempted murder investigation in Evansville.

33-year-old Nicholas McPherson is accused of shooting Sammy Tuggers outside of a Franklin Street bar in September.

McPherson will face a jury March 7 of next year.

When police arrived on scene, they found Tuggers had been shot in the face.

Evansville Police Department believes McPherson had been kicked out of the bar before the shooting took place.

