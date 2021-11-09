Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 12

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 12.

Ray Brodie, RB, Memorial: Brodie did most of his damage on the ground last week. 22 carries for 239 yards and two scores.

Eli McDermion, WR, Mater Dei: The wide receiver caught six passes for 146 yards and 3 scores of his own.

Brayden Malone, WO, Gibson Southern: Malone also makes the list of nominees this week. He needed just three catches to notch 142 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Titans.

Lincoln Clancy, QB, Owensboro Catholic: The man under center for the Aces went 20 for 26 for 320 yards and six touchdown passes.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.

