Neighbors react to double homicide investigation in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they were called to the 700 block of Mulberry Street in Mount Vernon Saturday morning.

The victims have been identified as 74-year-old John Hall and 74-year-old Elizabeth Hall.

Neighbors say this isn’t a community they would think a double homicide investigation would be going on in, they say this whole thing has left them shocked.

“This is just a cowardly act against a couple that would just never, ever cause anybody any problems,” a neighbor who didn’t want to appear on camera said.

Mulberry Street is usually quiet.

“This is one of those senseless acts that no one could ever explain,” the neighbor said.

But neighbors say now the silence is deafening.

“It’s not supposed to happen in this neighborhood. This is a quiet school neighborhood. Again it’s unexplainable,” the neighbor said.

Neighbors say the Halls had just celebrated their 50th anniversary before they were found dead inside of their home by a family member over the weekend.

“Just thoughts and prayers with their family. It’s such an unexplainable thing,” the neighbor said.

Those on Mulberry Street say they’re not unfamiliar with crime in the area.

“It’s happened more here in our neighborhood in a few block radius for some reason. Just like, we’ve had small things stolen, truck broken into, just small vandalisms. Petty theft. Petty crime,” the neighbor said.

Petty crime they call it, but nothing as serious as a double homicide.

“The biggest question that all of us have is all of this, that has happened, could it be in any way related to this horrible horrible thing that has happened to this innocent couple,” the neighbor said.

Now, ISP says they don’t believe the public is in any immediate danger.

But neighbors say they can’t help but be on edge.

“It creates everybody in the community a bit of anxiety. Just for the fact, is this just a one-time random thing to this helpless couple or is there someone out there going to try and do something crazy again. How do you protect yourself,” the neighbor asked.

