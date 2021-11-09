Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Mother facing murder charge connected to death of 3-yr-old expected in court

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The woman facing a murder charge in the death of her three-year-old daughter is expected in court Tuesday.

Makaylee Opperman, the mother of the child that died, Kamari Opperman, is accused in the girl’s death.

Mother facing murder charge connected to the death of 3-yr-old expected in court.
Mother facing murder charge connected to the death of 3-yr-old expected in court.

Five other people are also facing charges connected to the case.

Along with murder, Opperman is facing neglect of a dependent resulting in death and dealing charges.

The investigation led to the discovery of more than 5,000 fentanyl pills.

We’ll be following the court hearing set for Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mt. Vernon woman killed over weekend spoke about neighborhood safety at last city council meeting
Mt. Vernon woman killed over weekend spoke about neighborhood safety at last city council meeting
West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
Excavator overturns on man in Warrick Co.
Sheriff: Man dies after excavator overturns in Warrick Co.
Chancellor Stark.
Evansville man arrested after chase into Henderson Co.
ISP working homicide investigation after 2 bodies found in home
ISP identifies victims killed in Posey Co. double-homicide case

Latest News

Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) of Indiana (Source: IN.gov)
Ind. Gov. Eric Holcomb stopping in Jasper
Mother facing murder charge connected to the death of 3-yr-old expected in court.
Mother facing murder charge connected to death of 3-yr-old expected in court
Deputies: Teen shot in the foot in Daviess Co.
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 11/9
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines