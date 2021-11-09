Mother facing murder charge connected to death of 3-yr-old expected in court

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The woman facing a murder charge in the death of her three-year-old daughter is expected in court Tuesday.

Makaylee Opperman, the mother of the child that died, Kamari Opperman, is accused in the girl’s death.

Five other people are also facing charges connected to the case.

Along with murder, Opperman is facing neglect of a dependent resulting in death and dealing charges.

The investigation led to the discovery of more than 5,000 fentanyl pills.

We’ll be following the court hearing set for Tuesday afternoon.

