Lilly King named to CSCAA 100 Greatest Women’s Swimmers and Divers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America’s announced the winners for its centennial list of 100 Greatest Swimmers and Divers.

Among those selected is Evansville’s Olympic gold medalist, Lilly King.

They say nearly 3,000 athletes were nominated. The Blue Ribbon Panel narrowed that list down to 87 swimmers and 13 divers.

According to a press release, 12 members of the International Swimming of Hall of Fame and 59 Olympians are among the winners.

You can view the full list of selected athletes here.

Along with naming the 100 Greatest Swimmers and Divers, the association will also name 100 Great and Pioneering Coaches, 100 Alumni of Impact and Centennial MVP’s for every team.

According to Lilly King’s Facebook page, she will be competing in the Netherlands later this week for the ISL Playoffs.

King and Cali Condor are both looking to repeat their ISL championships from a year ago.

