Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Lilly King named to CSCAA 100 Greatest Women’s Swimmers and Divers

Courtesy: Lilly King (@_king_lil)
Courtesy: Lilly King (@_king_lil)(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America’s announced the winners for its centennial list of 100 Greatest Swimmers and Divers.

Among those selected is Evansville’s Olympic gold medalist, Lilly King.

They say nearly 3,000 athletes were nominated. The Blue Ribbon Panel narrowed that list down to 87 swimmers and 13 divers.

According to a press release, 12 members of the International Swimming of Hall of Fame and 59 Olympians are among the winners.

You can view the full list of selected athletes here.

Along with naming the 100 Greatest Swimmers and Divers, the association will also name 100 Great and Pioneering Coaches, 100 Alumni of Impact and Centennial MVP’s for every team.

According to Lilly King’s Facebook page, she will be competing in the Netherlands later this week for the ISL Playoffs.

King and Cali Condor are both looking to repeat their ISL championships from a year ago.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who died in an excavator accident in Warrick Co. identified.
Man who died in excavator accident in Warrick Co. identified
Mt. Vernon woman killed over weekend spoke about neighborhood safety at last city council meeting
Mt. Vernon woman killed over weekend spoke about neighborhood safety at last city council meeting
West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
Chancellor Stark.
Evansville man arrested after chase into Henderson Co.
ISP working homicide investigation after 2 bodies found in home
ISP identifies victims killed in Posey Co. double-homicide case

Latest News

Vanderburgh Commissioners approve AT&T broadband contract
Missing three-year-old, Noah Clare
Mother of ‘endangered’ three-year-old pleading for help finding him
Nora Thompson
Missing accident victim in Bullitt County found alive
12 Days of Christmas coming to downtown Owensboro.
12 Days of Christmas activities coming to downtown Owensboro