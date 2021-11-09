Ind. reports 59 new COVID-19 deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,996 new COVID-19 cases and 59 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,037,109 cases and 16,414 deaths.

The state coronavirus map shows 43 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 18 new cases in Warrick County, 15 new cases in Dubois County, six new cases in Posey County, five new cases in Gibson County, three new cases in Spencer County, two new cases in Perry County, and zero new cases in Pike County.

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 32,864 cases, 488 deaths

Dubois Co. - 8,408 cases, 135 deaths

Warrick Co. - 11,487 cases, 189 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,697 cases, 52 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,838 cases, 44 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,732 cases, 115 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,445 cases, 45 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,321 cases, 44 deaths

