Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ind. reports 59 new COVID-19 deaths

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,996 new COVID-19 cases and 59 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,037,109 cases and 16,414 deaths.

The state coronavirus map shows 43 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 18 new cases in Warrick County, 15 new cases in Dubois County, six new cases in Posey County, five new cases in Gibson County, three new cases in Spencer County, two new cases in Perry County, and zero new cases in Pike County.

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 32,864 cases, 488 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 8,408 cases, 135 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 11,487 cases, 189 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,697 cases, 52 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,838 cases, 44 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 6,732 cases, 115 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,445 cases, 45 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,321 cases, 44 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who died in an excavator accident in Warrick Co. identified.
Man who died in excavator accident in Warrick Co. identified
Mt. Vernon woman killed over weekend spoke about neighborhood safety at last city council meeting
Mt. Vernon woman killed over weekend spoke about neighborhood safety at last city council meeting
West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
Chancellor Stark.
Evansville man arrested after chase into Henderson Co.
ISP working homicide investigation after 2 bodies found in home
ISP identifies victims killed in Posey Co. double-homicide case

Latest News

Man who died in an excavator accident in Warrick Co. identified.
Man who died in excavator accident in Warrick Co. identified
Daviess Co. looking into possible outdoor adventure park
Green River District reports 2 new COVID deaths, 174 cases since Fri.
Man who died in an excavator accident in Warrick Co. identified.
Man who died in excavator accident in Warrick Co. identified