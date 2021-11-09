Ind. Gov. Eric Holcomb stopping in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will be in Jasper Tuesday.

He’ll be involved in a question and answer session.

That’s scheduled to be around 11:30 Eastern Time at Calumet Lake Events Plaza.

Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide will also be there, along with the executive director of the Jasper Chamber of Commerce and the assistant VP and Dean of Vincennes University’s Jasper Campus.

