Increasing Clouds, Mild

Showers Thursday
11/8 14 First Alert 10pm
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming mostly cloudy and mild with high temps in the upper 60s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-40s.

Wednesday, partly to mostly sunny and becoming breezy during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 60s to 70-degrees.

Thursday, cloudy with occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Projected rainfall...near 1-inch.

Breezy & Warmer