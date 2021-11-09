Excavator overturns on man in Warrick Co.

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - Sheriff Mike Wilder confirms a man has died after an excavator overturned on Edwards Road.

They say the man was using the excavator about a mile back into the woods when it slid and landed on top of him.

Officials say the road isn’t completely closed, however it is congested.

Sheriff Wilder says crews are bringing machinery to get everything out of the woods, and expect to be out on scene most of the night.

