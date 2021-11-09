Deputies: Teen shot in the foot in Daviess Co.
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old appears to have been shot in the foot.
It happened in the area of Keenland Parkway and Pimlico Court around 2:30 Monday afternoon.
We’re told the teen was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s office says it appears the teen was the only intended target at this time.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.