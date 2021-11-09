Daviess Co. looking into possible outdoor adventure park

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County officials say a feasibility study is being conducted to determine the potential for an outdoor adventure park.

According to the Daviess County Fiscal Court, the adventure park could include ziplining, a ropes challenge course, and/or an elevated skywalk.

They say up to three sites will be considered.

Those locations include the Blackford Creek property at Kelly Cemetery Road and North Chestnut Grove Road.

The study consultant, Strategic Adventures of Littleton, Colorado, performed a similar study for the community of London, Kentucky and their Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Officials say they should have the results of the study within 30 days of their visit.

Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the Fiscal Court included $10,000 in the 2021-2022 budget for the study.

