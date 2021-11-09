12 Days of Christmas activities coming to downtown Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro will be hosting 12 Days of Christmas activities this holiday season.

The series of holiday activities will run every weekend from November 26 through December 19.

Officials say some activities will happen every weekend, such as the Energy on Ice outdoor skating rink at the Owensboro Convention Center.

They say other events will include Hot Chocolate Hop, Holiday Stroll, as well as productions at the RiverPark Center, Bluegrass Hall of Fame and the Owensboro Convention Center.

The city of Owensboro is also planning to unveil its new Dancing Lights display at Smothers Park. According to city leaders, those lights will transform part of the park into an interactive holiday light show by dancing to different Christmas classics every 15 minutes.

You can find a full list of 12 Days of Christmas activities on Visit Owensboro’s website.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.