Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

12 Days of Christmas activities coming to downtown Owensboro

12 Days of Christmas coming to downtown Owensboro.
12 Days of Christmas coming to downtown Owensboro.(Visit Owensboro)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro will be hosting 12 Days of Christmas activities this holiday season.

The series of holiday activities will run every weekend from November 26 through December 19.

Officials say some activities will happen every weekend, such as the Energy on Ice outdoor skating rink at the Owensboro Convention Center.

They say other events will include Hot Chocolate Hop, Holiday Stroll, as well as productions at the RiverPark Center, Bluegrass Hall of Fame and the Owensboro Convention Center.

The city of Owensboro is also planning to unveil its new Dancing Lights display at Smothers Park. According to city leaders, those lights will transform part of the park into an interactive holiday light show by dancing to different Christmas classics every 15 minutes.

You can find a full list of 12 Days of Christmas activities on Visit Owensboro’s website.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who died in an excavator accident in Warrick Co. identified.
Man who died in excavator accident in Warrick Co. identified
Mt. Vernon woman killed over weekend spoke about neighborhood safety at last city council meeting
Mt. Vernon woman killed over weekend spoke about neighborhood safety at last city council meeting
West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
Chancellor Stark.
Evansville man arrested after chase into Henderson Co.
ISP working homicide investigation after 2 bodies found in home
ISP identifies victims killed in Posey Co. double-homicide case

Latest News

Man who died in an excavator accident in Warrick Co. identified.
Man who died in excavator accident in Warrick Co. identified
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 59 new COVID-19 deaths
Daviess Co. looking into possible outdoor adventure park
Green River District reports 2 new COVID deaths, 174 cases since Fri.