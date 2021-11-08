Birthday Club
Warmer first half of the week

14 First Alert 11/4 at 10pm
By Arden Gregory
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a chilly start with temperatures around freezing this morning, we climbed into the low to mid 60s this afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine! We have since fallen back out of the 60s and through the 50s, and now we are making our way through the 40s. We will eventually bottom out in the upper 30s by the end of the night under clear skies.

Monday will be another day filled with sunshine, and I hope you can get outside for at least a little while Monday afternoon because our temperatures are going to top out in the upper 60s to low 70s, which is about 10° warmer than average for this time of year!

We will see a few more clouds Tuesday and Wednesday, but our temperatures will remain warmer than average with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70° both days.

Unfortunately, Veterans Day is looking a little rainy this year. A cold front will move through the Tri-State during the day Thursday, pushing showers through our region and ushering in cooler air. We will start the day with morning lows in the lower 50s, but we will only climb into the low 60s due to the mostly cloudy and rainy conditions.

The rain will be out of here by Thursday night, and we will see a mix of sun and clouds Friday and through the weekend, but that is when the cooler air on the backside of that cold front will really take over.

Friday will start with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40°, and we will climb into the low to mid 50s during the afternoon. The weekend will be even chillier with morning lows in the low 30s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s!

