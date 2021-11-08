Birthday Club
Warm start to the week, cooler & wet to finish

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and pleasant weather to start the week. Highs on Monday climbed into the low 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will also be warmer than normal with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. A cold front will bring rain and cooler temperatures for Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday will drop into the lower 60s and by Friday, as skies clear, the high will reach 57. Much cooler for the weekend with another surge of Canadian Air. Highs on Saturday near 50 with lows around freezing. Continued sunny and cool for Sunday and next Monday.

