UE women’s soccer falls to Loyola in MVC Tournament championship

CHICAGO, Ill. (WFIE) - A magical run through the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament came to an end for the University of Evansville women’s soccer team with a 4-0 loss to Loyola Chicago in the championship match on Sunday afternoon in Chicago, Ill.

In goal, Michaela Till solidified her spot at the top of the career record book, reaching 100 saves on the season and 380 career saves, putting her 22 clear of the next Ace in program history. Till also becomes just the fifth Ace to record 100 saves in a season.

Evansville’s defense shined in the early going, holding off an explosive Rambler attack. The Aces withstood chances from Loyola and responded on the counter, generating a good chance off the foot of fifth-year senior Jayme-Lee Hunter in the 13th minute, forcing a save from LUC keeper Maddie Hausmann. For the first 28 minutes of the match, Evansville held the Ramblers scoreless, the longest scoreless streak to open the match that an opponent recorded against Loyola in the MVC Tournament. In the 29th minute, Loyola struck first as Jenna Ross curled one in from the top of the box. Three minutes later, Loyola scored again as the Ramblers held a 2-0 lead at the break.

As had been true all season, the Aces were not ready to relent, continuing to press and look to create a chance in the second half. In the 52nd minute, senior Alex Eyler attempted to bring UE back within one, but had her attempt blocked. Much like Eyler, senior Emily Ormson attempted to push Evansville closer in the 71st minute, but Ormson also had her shot blocked. In the end, Loyola would score twice in the second half to capture the 4-0 win and the MVC Tournament title.

Evansville closes the book on the 2021 campaign after recording a remarkable campaign. The Aces 28 points on the season are the most since UE amassed an 11-6-3 record in 2014. Evansville’s offense was regenerated, scoring 22 times, the most by the Aces since 2014, as well. Twice this season, Evansville reached a No. 5 ranking in the Midwest Region according to United Soccer Coaches, sitting ahead of Loyola and traditional powers Baylor and Kansas. Finally, the Aces opened the season with their best start in program history, running off a string of seven unbeaten matches to start the year.

