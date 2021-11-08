Birthday Club
UE recognizes first-generation students at Monday celebration

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has joined colleges and universities across the nation in recognizing the fourth-annual First-Generation College Celebration.

The awareness day was created in 2017 by the Council for Opportunity for Education and Center for First-Generation Student Success.

The date also coincides with the anniversary of the signing of the 1965 Higher Education Act, which has helped millions of low-income, first-gen students earn college degrees.

Officials say, for the 2021-22 academic year, approximately 14 percent of UE’s full-time undergraduates are first-gen. Of the full-time faculty, staff, and administration, more than 30 individuals are also first-gen.

Lesya Feinstein is speaking with students at UE, and she’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

