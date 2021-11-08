Testimonies continue in Warrick Co. murder trial
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Testimonies continues in the murder trial of a Boonville man.
46-year-old Brian Baumgartner is one of three people accused in the death of Valerie Ruark in 2019.
26-year-old Anthony Wolfe Jr. was convicted earlier this year and sentenced 75 years in prison. A plea deal was reached in the case of 38-year-old Ivory Baumgartner.
She pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and was sentenced to probation.
