Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Report: Hackers infiltrate 9 organizations, including in defense and energy

It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with...
It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with those used by a suspected Chinese hacking group.(Gray Media)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A cybersecurity research firm says foreign hackers have breached nine organizations in the defense, energy, health care, technology and education sectors.

At least one of the organizations is in the U.S.

Palo Alto Networks said the hackers stole passwords to gain long-term access to these organization’s networks.

It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with those used by a suspected Chinese hacking group.

Officials from the National Security Agency and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are tracking the threat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP working homicide investigation after 2 bodies found in home
ISP identifies victims killed in Posey Co. double-homicide case
The Evansville North Green Brigade Performing Ensembles made history on Saturday, taking home...
2 EVSC marching bands make history, other area schools place high at ISSMA state finals
After the CDC encouraged kids aged 5 to 11 to get vaccinated, kids are starting to get the...
Tri-State doctor’s 8-year-old daughter gets COVID vaccine
Accident on Burkhardt and Old Boonville Hwy
Van overturned after hit and run on Burkhardt and Old Boonville Hwy
Aaron Messmer
ISP: Disturbance leads to Ferdinand man’s arrest, officer injured

Latest News

Former President Barack Obama waves as he arrives at an event during the COP26 U.N. Climate...
Obama hits Russia, China for ‘absence of urgency’ on climate
Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in memory of...
Aspiring border agent, dancer, engineer among Astroworld concert dead
Albert Weber
91-year-old farmer helps with North Dakota corn harvest
Starting Monday, the U.S. is accepting fully vaccinated travelers at airports and land borders....
As rules ease, travelers head to US for emotional reunions