Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Police investigating stabbing incident in Evansville

Police investigating stabbing incident in Evansville
Police investigating stabbing incident in Evansville(WAFB)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police responded after dispatch was advised that a man had been stabbed in the chest on Saturday morning.

This happened in the area of Cherry Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Evansville.

Officers say they confirmed the stabbing when they arrived on scene.

The man was treated by police and AMR before getting taken to the hospital for his injuries, according to authorities.

Police say a women was detained on scene and taken in for questioning.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP working homicide investigation after 2 bodies found in home
ISP identifies victims killed in Posey Co. double-homicide case
The Evansville North Green Brigade Performing Ensembles made history on Saturday, taking home...
2 EVSC marching bands make history, other area schools place high at ISSMA state finals
After the CDC encouraged kids aged 5 to 11 to get vaccinated, kids are starting to get the...
Tri-State doctor’s 8-year-old daughter gets COVID vaccine
Accident on Burkhardt and Old Boonville Hwy
Van overturned after hit and run on Burkhardt and Old Boonville Hwy
Aaron Messmer
ISP: Disturbance leads to Ferdinand man’s arrest, officer injured

Latest News

The start of November usually means the start of the holiday shopping season, but this year is...
Why people should get ahead on their holiday shopping this year
Kyla Tillman.
Former Green River correctional officer due in court Mon.
Arkee Coleman
15-year-old facing murder charge set to make court appearance
Part of US 60 in Henderson Co. to close for cross drain replacement
Part of US 60 in Henderson Co. to close for cross drain replacement