Police investigating stabbing incident in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police responded after dispatch was advised that a man had been stabbed in the chest on Saturday morning.

This happened in the area of Cherry Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Evansville.

Officers say they confirmed the stabbing when they arrived on scene.

The man was treated by police and AMR before getting taken to the hospital for his injuries, according to authorities.

Police say a women was detained on scene and taken in for questioning.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.